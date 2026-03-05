The Kerala Story 2 Box Office collection day 6: Vipul Shah's film sees mid-week boost in theatres on Holi 2026, earns Rs...

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond sees gradual growth on Day 6 with 14.83% occupancy, peaking during evening shows after a weak morning start. Here's how much it gained on day 6.

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office collection day 6: The film The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond has received extensive reactions from both audiences and critics. The drama movie by Vipul Amrutlal Shah has remained in the news since its release because people have defined it as a propaganda film and they have attacked its narrative structure. The first day of the movie started late because the film needed to be released on February 27 2021.

The Kerala Story 2 theatre occupancy

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond achieved 14.83% theatre occupancy on March 4 2026 according to a Sacnilk report. The sixth day of The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond shows that the film performed moderately at the box office. The movie began with weak audience attendance during its morning showing but gained viewers throughout the afternoon and evening. The night shows experienced a decrease after reaching their highest point, but they remained more popular than the morning shows.

Theatre screenings of The Kerala Story 2 experienced their lowest audience attendance during morning screenings, which showed 7.32% occupancy. The afternoon shows reached 16.21%, which showed an increase in customer traffic during the post-lunch period. The evening shows reached their highest audience share of 18.43%, while the night shows finished the day at 17.34%, matching the evening peak.

The Kerala Story 2 box office day 6

Over the course of its first six days at the Indian box office, The Kerala Story 2 showed consistent rise. By Day 6, the movie's estimated net total was ₹20.15 crore. After a mediocre debut, collections increased dramatically, and the movie continued to gain pace thanks to weekends and a successful Tuesday.

Day 1, a Friday, saw a modest start to the run with ₹0.75 crore. On Day 2, the first Saturday, the figures increased to ₹4.65 crore, a 520.00% increase from the previous day. The movie made ₹4.75 crore on Sunday, Day 3, a lesser 2.15% rise.

The movie's steady success continued on Day 6, Wednesday; according to Sacnilk's first estimates, the India net collection was ₹3.50 crore. The six-day total of ₹20.15 crore was strengthened by this midweek performance. The trend over the past several days indicated that The Kerala Story 2 was able to draw viewers beyond the first weekend.

