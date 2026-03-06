The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Vipul Shah’s film continues steady run, earns Rs…; will it break prequel's record?

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, has completed one week in theatres and saw a slight decrease in its earnings on the seventh day. Read on to know how much it earned.

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond has completed its first week in theatres. On the seventh day, the film collected Rs 2.19 crore. Thus, the total box office collection of the film has now reached around Rs 22.34 crore. The film is a sequel to the 2023 film The Kerala Story and is getting a good response from the audience since its release.

If you look at the film's earnings, it got more profit on the weekend. The film collected Rs 0.75 crore on its opening day. The film collected Rs 4.65 crore on the second day. On the third day, the film collected Rs 4.75 crore. After this, on the fourth day, the earning was a little less than Rs 2.5 crore. On the fifth day, the film collected Rs 4 crore, while on the sixth day, it collected Rs 3.5 crore. On the seventh day, the film collected Rs 2.19 crore with the total Hindi occupancy of 9.62%. The Kerala Story 2 experienced their lowest audience attendance during morning screenings, which showed 6.27 percent occupancy. The afternoon shows reached 10.58%, which showed a fall in evening by 1 percent. The night show had the highest audience occupancy of 12.11%.

All about The Kerala Story

The first part of this film The Kerala Story was released in 2023. There has been a lot of debate around the film. However, the film did well at the box office. According to reports, the first film collected around Rs 286.50 crore in India. The film starred Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in the lead roles.

All about The Kerala Story 2

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond is directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh. The film is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The film stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha in lead roles. The film was released theatrically across India on 27 February 2026. There has been a lot of debate going on about the film and its plot. Earlier, the High court ordered a stay on its release for 15 days but later changed its order. The producer of the film claimed that the film talks about serious issues but do not harm the image of Kerala.

Now the first week of the film The Kerala Story 2 has been completed. The film has started well, but the real test will now be in the coming days. Trade experts are keeping an eye on whether the film can earn well in the second week or not.

