The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Vipul Shah’s film maintains PACE and earns Rs…; lock horns with Thaai Kizhavi

The Kerala Story 2 has completed one week in theatres and dominated the first week of March with an impressive collection. Let's take a look at its eighth-day box office collection.

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond is doing well at the box office. According to a Box Office India report, the film collected around Rs 4.25 crore on the first Saturday of its release. However, this earning is slightly less than its first part The Kerala Story, which collected about Rs 6.75 crore on its first Saturday. Still, the second film is holding well among the audience and is progressing slowly.

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond has collected Rs 2.50 crore on its eighth day. Earlier on Sunday, the film had its best collection of the week, when it earned around Rs 4.75 crore. After this, the film's earnings decreased slightly on weekdays, which is usually seen with every film.

Talking about the total collection so far, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond has done a business of about Rs 25.40 crore. Interestingly, there is not much strong competition at the box office at the moment, so the film is getting an advantage. That's why the film has managed to maintain its position at the box office this week.

According to reports, the film has received a good response in Chennai as well. On the eighth day, around 11.71 percent occupancy was recorded in the Hindi region. This clearly shows that the film is getting good support from the audience in some areas of South India as well. That's why the film is gradually increasing its revenue.

The Kerala Story 2 Vs Thaayi Kizhavi box office collection

On the other hand, Tamil comedy film Thaayi Kizhavi, directed by Sivakumar Murugesan, is also doing well at the box office. According to Sacnilk data, the film had opened with Rs 2.65 crore on the first day that is Friday. On Sunday, the film's earnings saw a big jump and it earned Rs. 6.15 crore. It collected Rs 2.85 crore on Monday, Rs 2.70 crore on Tuesday and around Rs 2.20 crore on Wednesday. On the eighth day, the film collected around Rs 2.50 crore, taking its total box office collection to around Rs 25.50 crore. In this way, Thayi Kizhavi seems to be slightly ahead of The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond in terms of earnings at the moment.

All about The Kerala Story 2

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond was released theatrically across India on February 27, 2026. The film is directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The film stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha in lead roles.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more