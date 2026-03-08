The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Vipul Shah’s film witnesses MASSIVE growth and earns Rs…; still lags behind Thaai Kizhavi

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond is doing well at the box office. The film collected around Rs 2.50 crore on its eighth day. Read on to know about its ninth-day earnings.

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond is doing well at the box office. The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond collected around Rs 2.50 crore on its eighth day. After this, on the ninth day, the film saw a good jump in its earnings and it earned about Rs. 3.75 crore. Thus, the total box office collection of the film has reached around Rs 29.40 crore. However, the weekdays also saw a slight drop in the film's earnings, which usually happens with most films. Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film stars Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles.

The Kerala Story 2 Vs The Kerala Story

According to reports, the film earned around Rs. 4.25 crore on the first Saturday of its release. However, this earning is slightly less than its first part The Kerala Story. The first part had collected around Rs. 6.75 crore on its first Saturday. Despite this, The Kerala Story 2 is getting a good response from the audience and the film is gradually strengthening its hold on the box office.

What is benefitting The Kerala Story 2?

Talking about the total collection of the film, so far it has earned around Rs 29.40 crore. Interestingly, at this time there is not much competition for big films at the box office, which is benefiting this film. That's why The Kerala Story 2 has managed to maintain its position at the box office this week as well.

On the night of 7th March 2026, the Hindi occupancy of the film was around 15.13 percent. This clearly shows that the film is getting support from the audience in some areas of South India as well. Due to this, the film is gradually increasing its collection.

The Kerala Story 2 Vs Thayi Kizhavi box office

On the other hand, Tamil comedy film Thayi Kizhavi is also doing well at the box office. Directed by Sivakumar Murugesan, the film earned around Rs 4.50 crore on the ninth day. With this, the total collection of the film has reached about Rs 30.30 crore, which is currently looking a little ahead of The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond in terms of earnings.

Thayi Kizhavi had an opening of Rs 2.65 crore on its first day. On Sunday, there was a big jump in its earnings and the film earned about Rs. 6.15 crore. It collected Rs 2.85 crore on Monday, Rs 2.70 crore on Tuesday and around Rs 2.20 crore on Wednesday. The film collected around Rs 2.50 crore on the eighth day.

