The Kerala Story 2 release postponed: Row puts CBFC ratings in FOCUS; what does A, U and U/A certifications mean?

Amid The Kerala Story 2 release postponement, focus has shifted to what these CBFC certifications mean. Movies that are submitted to the CBFC for public exhibition certification are categorised under additional age-based categories. Before the Cinematograph (Amendment) Act 2023, movies were divided into three groups: A, U, and U/A.

The Kerala Story 2 release postponed: The makers of The Kerala Story 2 have been instructed by the Kerala High Court not to release their rights until the court makes a decision about petitions challenging the certification of the movie. During the proceedings, the bench said, “Do not release the rights for the movie tomorrow. Wait for the hearing to conclude and for the court to decide on the petition.” Additionally, it questioned the Central Board of Film Certification's (CBFC) classification of the movie. “You have not even an ‘A’ certificate to the film. You’ve given U/A”.

Speaking of the certifications, a film gets ahead of its release, here's a list of certifications of the films in these categories that one should know.

How CBFC classify certification for a particular film?

Movies that are submitted to the CBFC for public exhibition certification are categorised under additional age-based categories. Before the Cinematograph (Amendment) Act 2023, movies were divided into three groups: A, U, and U/A. The new statute states that the extra U/A categories for theatrical exhibition are for those aged 7+, 13+, and 16+.

What is meant by A, U and U/A certifications?

The meanings of U, U/A A, and S in film certification are explained here.

Any film that receives "U" certification from the CBFC is eligible for unrestricted screening.

S represents only members of any profession or class of people, while A represents just adults.

A second certificate will be needed for films with an A or S rating to be shown on television or any other medium that the central government specifies. The applicant may be instructed by the Board to make the necessary changes or deletions to the separate certificate.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more