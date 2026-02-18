The Kerala Story 2 Trailer OUT: Cast, twist, storyline and release date; all you need to know about Ulka Gupta-Aditi Bhatia's film

In The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond, Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha play the three main individuals whose lives are turned upside down by deliberate conversion attempts.

The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond: The stern opening warning in the Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond trailer has sparked significant discussion. The video opens with a terrifying declaration that India would become an Islamic state in the next 25 years, creating a sombre and urgent atmosphere. The teaser takes viewers outside of Kerala to Rajasthan, where a distressed Hindu family is trying to file a POCSO case after their 16-year-old daughter was reportedly forced to convert to another faith. The purpose of this emotional core is to draw attention to the suffering and anxiety experienced by families who believe their trust has been violated.

The Kerala Story 2 trailer

The official trailer of The Kerala Story 2 shows various events which begin with a Hindu girl from Madhya Pradesh who faces manipulation through a false marriage, which ends with forced conversion. The story continues in Kerala through the depiction of a Muslim man who forces his Hindu girlfriend to enter a live-in relationship with him.

The couple reaches their highest conflict point when she refuses to give up her religious beliefs, which leads to their violent interactions that test the limits between individual rights and religious identity. Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah explained that the stories he created came from seven months of in-depth research, which included studies of Indian court documents.

The Kerala Story 2 cast

In this second part, Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha play the three main individuals whose lives are turned upside down by deliberate conversion attempts. The film, which was directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, a National Award winner, attempts to expand on the conversation that the original started.

The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond release date

Backed by Sunshine Pictures, the filmmakers released the trailer on social media with a strong message: "They targeted our daughters... This time, we will not remain silent." Fans may see the entire tale when the film opens in theatres on February 27, 2026.

