The Kerala Story 2: Why are fans confused despite Kerala HC grants interim stay?

Just hours before its release, The Kerala Story 2 faces a major legal setback as the Kerala High Court stays the film's release for 15 days. However, despite the delay, viewers are confused. Read on to know more.

The Kerala Story 2: A few hours before the release of The Kerala Story 2, a big legal setback for the makers. On Thursday, the Kerala High Court stayed the release of the film for 15 days. The decision came at a time when the film was about to be released in theatres across the country. The story of the film is said to be based on the issue of alleged forced conversions in the state, about which there was a controversy earlier. The release of the film has been postponed following the High Court's order. However, the makers have filed an appeal against the ban. On Thursday night, the court also agreed to hear this appeal, which has given some hope to the producers.

Are The Kerala Story 2 tickets available online?

Despite the ban on the release, the tickets for the film are seen available online in many places. Big multiplex chains like PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis have pulled down their shows. But the film's shows are still being shown in some theaters on the online platform BookMyShow and District. Bookings for the film are open at all Maxus Cinemas in Mumbai. As per reports, 21 theatres in Mumbai are still selling tickets. In Delhi, shows are being screened in 14 theatres, including M2K, G3S, and MSX Cinemas. This created confusion among the viewers.

Social media reaction to The Kerala Story 2 release

There has been a debate on social media regarding the release of The Kerala Story 2. Smaller cinema chain Damodar Cinemas issued a notice on X stating that the film is currently on hold due to legal reasons and to follow their page for further details. It stated, “Kerala Story Part 2 is currently on hold due to legal matters in India. Follow our page for further updates. Thank you for your understanding.” At around 7 am, M2K Cinemas posted that the film had been released in theatres. Many people on social media raised such questions. One user wrote, “Bhai rok nhi lagi hai kya.” Some asked if the ban had been lifted, while some joked that it happens when they are not in the news. Another wrote, “How are tickets available? Are cinemas out of the loop or are we?” There were also various reactions to the availability of tickets.

What did the High Court say on The Kerala Story 2 release?

The High Court, in its order, said that at first glance, it appears that the Censor Board did not properly consider the requirements of the law. The court also observed that the film could lead to communal tension or damage the image of a community. In such a situation, it will not be legally appropriate to release the film without a high level of review. After these observations of the court, the future of the film has become dependent on the next decision of the court.

All about The Kerala Story 2

The Kerala Story 2 is directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The film stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha.

