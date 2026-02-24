The Kerala Story 2: Why did Kamakhya Narayan Singh and Vipul Amrutlal Shah slam a journalist during Delhi press conference?

The Kerala Story 2 director Kamakhya Narayan Singh and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah have reacted to allegations levelled at them for bringing to the viewers a 'propaganda film' which misrepresents Kerala.

The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond controversy: During a press conference in Delhi which was held on February 23, director Kamakhya Narayan Singh and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah reacted to allegations levelled at them for bringing to the viewers a 'propaganda film' which misrepresents Kerala. During the press conference, the makers were quick to defend the project as a national narrative focusing on creating awareness. They also refuted claims of disrespecting the state.

In their response to the allegations of not representing Kerala properly, Kamakhya said, "It's a Pan India story." He further stressed on the fact that the movie doesn't focus on Kerala alone. "It's related to Kerala and from Kerala how it's all spreading all over India." The director also laid stress on the fact that when they made the first film, people argued that it was only about Kerala. However, by expanding the narrative, their key motive is to spread awareness that they are offering a story that concerns India not just Kerala.

What did The Kerala Story 2 director say when asked...

On being asked why he did not get victims from Kerala to The Kerala Story 2 press conference, the director stated, "Pichli baar hamlog 25 victims ko Kerala se le k aaaye isliye is baar nahi laye." During the discussion, a journalist was quick to slam both the director and the producer, and accused them of "disrespecting" Kerala. In response to the question, the director said, "I respect Kerala. No, not at all (I'm disrespecting Kerala). I have documentaries from Kerala."

The producer was quick to add, "If you are going to be blind towards the problem of your state, which is a wonderful state, you're destroying the state. You are responsible, not us. We are bringing the problem to you, you find the solution."

Kamakhya Narayan Singh and Vipul Amrutlal Shah turned down...

Both Kamakhya Narayan Singh and Vipul Amrutlal Shah also turned down allegations of the film being a "propaganda film" by stating that they had several victims from different states to put forth their personal experiences during the press conference in Delhi.

