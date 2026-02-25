The Kerala Story 2: Will Vipul Shah’s social drama release on February 27 despite massive backlash...

Kerala Story 2 covers three parallel stories in three different cities. The sequel, which takes place in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Kerala, focuses on young women challenging societal, cultural, and religious conventions. Now as the controversies continue to escalate, will the movie be released on its planned date?

The Kerala Story 2 Controversy: The release date of The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond is set for Friday, February 27. The fate of the release is still up in the air because the sequel is back in the spotlight and surrounded by a lot of controversy. For the producers of The Kerala Story 2, however, the Central Board of Film Certification's (CBFC) order to make 16 cuts is an indication of hope.

What is the plot of The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond?

Kerala Story 2 covers three parallel stories in three cities, according to all of the promotional materials that have been made public so far. The sequel, which takes place in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Kerala, focuses on young women challenging societal, cultural, and religious conventions.

A message that flashed across the screen read, “They targeted our daughters. They broke their trust. They stole their futures. This time, we do not stay silent. The story goes beyond. Is bar sahenge nahi… ladenge.”

It was produced by Vipul Shah and received a lot of criticism from social media, politicians, and some movie buffs.

This time it's not about Kerala anymore but...

The sequel is no longer just about Kerala, as was the case in the first part. It looks at how Madhya Pradesh came to light as a result of a POCSO complaint from Rajasthan. After being lured into a marriage under false pretences, a young woman in the state is under pressure to convert. The last chapter is set in Kerala, where an interfaith relationship raises a commotion.

HC notice, 16 cuts threaten film release plan

Kerala Story 2 producers and the CBFC were sent with legal summons to remove the U/A certification, according to the most recent hearing at the Kerala High Court. The appeal by petitioner Sreedev Namboodiri was a major setback to the movie's planned release date.

The Kerala Story 2's plot and title were questioned after a National Award-winning prequel. According to a Bar and Bench report, Namboodiri's appeal asked for the movie to be shown in the Kerala High Court, but the producers said they weren't prepared. The CBFC subsequently proposed 16 changes, including a lip-locking sequence, to remove offensive material during the most recent hearing.

Justice Bechu Kurian said during the hearing that "concerns of the people of Kerala about The Kerala Story 2 can't be kept aside."

With the film under investigation, the 26-year-old biologist petitioner also called for "careful examination," disclaimers, and a title change.

The political divide over The Kerala Story 2

A variety of political remarks have been sparked by the controversial title of a movie that followed Kerala Story. Some people applauded the movie as a "reality check," while a huge portion favoured a revision. BJP officials like Kangna Ranaut referred to the movie as a "wake-up," while political figures like Shashi Tharoor and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan voiced dissatisfaction with the filmmakers.

