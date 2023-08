Adah Sharma, who was known as the 1920 actress, gained all the fame and name recognition once again with her latest release, The Kerala Story. She is right now making headlines due to the latest property that she has recently purchased, and the news is that she has reportedly become the owner of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Bandra flat. Yes, you read it right. Sushant Singh Rajput, who took his last breath in the house, and after that, the house was seen as bad luck by property brokers who were looking for buyers or tenants, has finally found a buyer in Bollywood actress Adah Sharma. The reports suggest that Adah has purchased the lavish house for a whopping amount of around 10–15 crore, and even fans have reacted to it, saying that only a hard-working outsider could have bought this house and not be afraid of living in it. Also Read - Worst dressed celebs of the week: Alia Bhatt, Nora Fatehi, Rashmika Mandanna fail to give us any fashion inspiration

Watch the video of Adah Sharma reacting to reports of her buying late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's house.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death came as a shocker on June 14, 2020, and it's been 3 years since the actor's untimely death. The latest update on the case of the actor's death is that the CBI has kept investigating it and even found some solid evidence that claims it wasn't a suicide. According to reports, Sushant's family and fans are fighting for justice in the actor's death even today.

actress was seen interacting with the media, and when asked about the reports of her purchasing a house of the late actor, she neither denied nor confirmed and said that she would tell the media only about it when everything falls into place. She even mentioned that she would tell the news with a box of sweets. Does that mean Adah has finalised the property already?