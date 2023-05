Bollywood actress Adah Sharma is on top of the world with the success of her most recent film, The Kerala Story. However, the actress has revealed that she dislikes gender discrimination in the Indian film industry, specifically in the Hindi film industry. Adah has worked in multiple industries like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam and has encountered ‘good, bad and ugly’ people in all of them. So, it seems that discrimination does not have any boundaries based on the language one speaks. Also Read - The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma reveals a Muslim girl used to abuse the director every day; shares her view changed after watching the film

Adah Sharm reveals the ugly side of the Hindi film industry

In a recent media interaction, revealed that she dislikes gender discrimination. She explained that a director's positive or negative attitude can play a vital role in making her comfortable in any industry. A director that is respectful to actors and crew irrespective of the language cluster they are associated with can make work life easy. However, a person who does not behave respectfully may spoil the energy. Also Read - The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma elated with its success; says ‘PM to common man, everyone promoted the film’ [watch video]

Adah about gender discrimination on sets

On a recent talk show, Adah expressed the discomfort she feels when actresses are called on set first and then have to wait for the male actors to arrive. She believes this is a form of gender discrimination that does not belong in an industry like this. Asking for equal pay for male and female actors is of the utmost importance to feminists and the film industry as a whole. However, Adah believes that the industry needs to address the roots of gender discrimination before the issue of pay parity can be adequately addressed. Also Read - The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma REACTS as her mobile number gets leaked online; says, 'It shows the perverse mentality...'

Trending Now

Adah Sharma met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, along with the production team of The Kerala Story, as the film breaks records at the box office. The actress seems to be enjoying the advantages that the industry brings but still aims for equal rights and opportunities for women and all genders alike.