The Kerala Story has brought the limelight on . Over the years, she has done films like the Commando series, and others but The Kerala Story has given her nationwide fame. In the movie, she plays the role of Shalini Unnikrishnan who get converted into Islam and is recruited by a terror organization. The actress' performance has been liked by those who have seen the movie. At the same time, people have trolled her for being a part of a propaganda movie. As we know, The Kerala Story has been banned in some states as Governments it will encourage communal discord. Also Read - The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma reveals ugly side of Hindi film industry, 'Actresses have to wait for male actors to arrive on set'

Adah Sharma has been interacting a lot with fans of late. She is basking in the success and reviews of the movie. Now, an old chat of her with a fan has come up on Reddit. A fan asks her if there is something she cannot do, she says that she cannot touch her nose with her tongue. As we know, did that on Koffee With Karan. She was royally trolled for the same. Incidentally, Adah Sharma has also worked with 's Dharma Productions with Hasee Toh Phasee in 2004. Also Read - The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma reveals a Muslim girl used to abuse the director every day; shares her view changed after watching the film

Fans are now reacting on the same. They feel that now outsiders are getting back at Bollywood's nepo kids. Others said that Adah Sharma was like Ananya Panday only and there was hardly much difference. Take a look at some of the screenshots below... Also Read - The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma elated with its success; says ‘PM to common man, everyone promoted the film’ [watch video]

Ananya Panday has been trolled since her debut. Many people have commented on how no one has congratulated the makers of The Kerala Story though it has made above Rs 200 crores at the box office. Only Vidyut Jammwal who is another outsider like Adah Sharma has wished her. The Kerala Story has earned immense praise for the four actress. Sonia Balani who played the evil Asifa was also appreciated.