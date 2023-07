The Kerala Story has been a game-changer for Adah Sharma. She tells us that she has a much wider pool of projects to choose from now. Adah Sharma is cool about whatever criticism the film has received. She says that people who saw it understood that it was about radicalized terrorism, and not against a particular religion. She says, "If I make any complaints now, I will feel bad as I will feel I am the most ungrateful person on this planet. The Kerala Story has got immense love. You cannot buy that kind of love." The actress says that she has shot for a number of projects, which will get released slowly. Adah Sharma says she is open to doing all kinds of mediums. Also Read - Adah Sharma flooded with offers after The Kerala Story; reveals Bollywood 'secretly' heaped praises on her performance [Exclusive]

Fans of Adah Sharma love her as Bhavna Reddy in the Commando series. She says, "In Commando 4, the action is at a all-new level. I am very excited for that. We have worked with the same stunt team that has worked with Jackie Chan. I hope people will cheer for the kicks and punches which I will bring on screen." She also said that a new season of her web series is coming, and her first look will be surprising.

Adah Sharma is also going to be seen on in the film Game Of Girgit. "It is based on the Blue Whale app. This cop is different from Bhavna Reddy. Plus, I have Tibba ready for release on OTT," she said. Tibba also stars Sonali Kulkarni and Darsheel Safary. The actress has done an international project as well but refuses to divulge details. "I do not wish to speak anything till the promo comes. It will be more fun," she says.

Adah Sharma said she is trying to push boundaries with her work. "I want to do a film in every Indian language. If I get foreign films, I will take them up as well. I am not someone who plans. I do not wake up with a set idea. I am someone who just loves being on a set working and exploring myself," she says. We hope Adah Sharma gets to entertain us with bigger and better projects from all over.