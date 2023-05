Adah Sharma is currently riding high on the success of her latest movie The Kerala Story. The film has grossed over Rs 200 crore at the box office. The actress is basking in praise for her stellar performance in the film that revolves around the story of a group of girls who are targeted by ISIS and forced to convert their religion to Islam. The makers were highly criticized for making a movie on a strong topic that influenced people against religion. Starring in the movie has put Adah Sharma in trouble. Also Read - The Kerala Story: Kangana Ranaut shares her opinion on certain states banning Adah Sharma starrer; says, 'When a film is approved...'

The actress is being abused and harassed by a social media user to leak her contact details online. Reportedly, an Instagram user leaked Adah Sahrma's personal information and threatened to leak her phone number. The person in question is said to be on social media with the username jhamunda_bolte. The person seems to be from Hyderabad as captioned the post sharing a screenshot of her WhatsApp profile, "Kerala Story banati ab Hyderabadi bacchi teri story banate."

As per the reports, the Instagram account is deactivated but the post is going viral. fans couldn't stand by this and immediately came to her support. Her fans kept tagging Hyderabad and Mumbai Cyber Cell urging them to take strict action. Meanwhile, the actress has not reacted to the news. Well, this is not the first time the team and crew of The Kerala Story have been harassed. Earlier, director Sudipto Sen revealed in a New18 interview about the threats he faced. He received a threatening message from anonymous and he informed the police about the same.

The Kerala Story has emerged as the second highest grossing film of the year 2023 after ’s Pathaan. Grossing 200 crores at the box office the movie has also become highest grossing women-centric film beating ’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Adah Sharma will be next seen in The Game of Girgit playing a cop alongside Shreyas Talpae. The film is said to be based on the controversial Blue Whale Challenge.