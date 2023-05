The Kerala Story is ruling the headlines. Sudipto Sen's film managed to become one of the biggest grosser of the year after Pathaan. It has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the domestic box office. It stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani and more. The film remained in the news circuit as it got mired in a massive controversy. Since then the makers have been talking about how the film is against terrorism and more. Now, as per the latest reports, Adah Sharma's mobile number has been leaked online. Reportedly, it is because of the film that Adah Sharma's number got shared on an Instagram page. Now the actress has reacted to the news. Also Read - The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma's personal info leaked online; Insta user threatens to share phone number, fans urge cyber cell to take action

reacts to her mobile number getting leaked online

Adah Sharma says that she feels just like any other girl whose number gets leaked with morphed images. She also spoke about the perverse mentality of the person and how much one can stoop low. As reported by Hindustan Times, she was quoted saying, "I feel just like any other girl would feel with her number being leaked out with morphed images. It shows the perverse mentality of the person who would stoop so low and get joy doing this. It reminds me of a scene in The Kerala Story where a girl is bullied by publicly publishing her number."

The actress also shared that the person who leaked her number has also been involved in other activities that cops have found out. She said she will change her number and it is a very small price to pay to 'have this person be behind bars.'

Recently, Vidyut Jammwal took to his Twitter handle to praise Adah Sharma for her performance in The Kerala Story. He called her a one womn army.

Check out Vidyut Jammwal's post below:

One WOMAN army ???..

Aapni khas dost hai !!⁦@adah_sharma⁩ ..

I am blessed to know someone who has witnessed a miracle.. lots of love girllllllll? pic.twitter.com/yGGmyEoWgt — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) May 24, 2023

As per reports, The Kerala Story has made around Rs 210 crore at the box office by the end of day 20. It saw a marvelous run at the box office for almost three weeks but now it is slowing down.