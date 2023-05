The Kerala Story has managed to get everyone's attention. First, the controversy around Sudipto Sen's directorial venture starring Adah Sharma and other grabbed attention. Second, the box office success of the film got everyone talking. The Kerala Story has become one of the top grosser of the year 2023 by crossing the Rs 200 crore mark at the domestic box office. The film has led to a debate over radicalisation, terrorism and more. In a recent interview, Adah Sharma spoke about how the director received hate messages every day from a Muslim girl but her view changed after watching The Kerala Story. Since the beginning, Adah Sharma has maintained that the film is not against any religion but against terrorism. Also Read - The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma elated with its success; says ‘PM to common man, everyone promoted the film’ [watch video]

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Adah Sharma spoke about people thinking that The Kerala Story is Islamophobic. She was quoted saying, "Our director had this Muslim girl who messaged him when the trailer was out and she used to abuse him every single day and say how can you make a film which is Islamophobic." The actress further added that the girl watched the film and sent a message to the director who had shared the same on social media. Her message had her thanking the director for actually 'telling us how people are misusing Islam." Also Read - The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma REACTS as her mobile number gets leaked online; says, 'It shows the perverse mentality...'

The actress added that the girl said that the makers are actually doing a service to her religion by telling how people are misusing it. Adah said, " So, she said that you are actually doing a service to our religion because you are telling how people are misusing our religion and our religion isn’t like that." Also Read - The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma's personal info leaked online; Insta user threatens to share phone number, fans urge cyber cell to take action

Adah Sharma has been on toes promoting and talking about the film ever since the controversy struck. It started with the teaser video in which the makers claimed that around 32000 women were brainwashed and converted. Many objected to the number. The story of the film is that three women from Kerala get brainwashed and converted to Islam and are made to join ISIS. The film is based on true events. The film is a hit at the box office as it has made more than Rs 200 crore. The film is produced by .