The Kerala Story starring Adah Sharma, Sonia Balani, Yogita Bihani and Siddhi Idnani has faced one more obstacle. While the film continues to mint money, it has been banned in West Bengal. Yes, you read that right. West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamta Banerjee, called for a ban on the Sudipto Sen's film which is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The CM has issued a notice to the state secretary asking him to remove the film from the screens as soon as possible. The CM claims that the ban on The Kerala Story is being brought in order to 'avoid any incident of hatred and violence and also to maintain peace in the state'.

The Kerala Story gets banned in West Bengal

The Kerala Story has been headlines in entertainment news for all the controversies that it has been courting ever since the trailer was released. A bureaucrat told a news agency that the ban is called upon and strict action will be taken against any cinema hall that violates the ban. A couple of hours ago, the West Bengal CM, Mamta Banerjee described The Kerala Story as a distorted movie which aims at defaming the southern state. The ban has come as a shock indeed since the movie was certified by CBFC and even Supreme Court cleared the film.

Vipul Shah reacts to the ban on The Kerala Story

Vipul Amrutlal Shah has produced Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani starrer The Kerala Story. The movie has been previously removed from cinema halls in Tamil Nadu right after it was released. And now, with West Bengal also calling for a ban, the producer-director has reacted to the same. Vipul asks how can he predict what the politicians are thinking. He adds that if the government body is banning a film despite it being cleared by Supreme Court, they need to clarify the reason for doing so. He adds that he has asked his friends to not get involved in the ongoing controversies as as it is, people have a 'problem' with Bollywood these days.

Watch the video of Vipul Amrutlal Shah on West Bengal banning The Kerala Story here:

#WATCH | Reacting on his film #TheKeralaStory being banned in West Bengal, film's producer Vipul Shah says, "If that is what she has done, we will take legal action. Whatever is possible under the provisions of law, we will fight." https://t.co/FY3Qz8cljK pic.twitter.com/LeY23flUOg — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2023

He recollects that despite asking to not to, the actor shared the trailer and got trolled alongside getting love. Vipul says that the audience itself is answering the naysayers, hinting at the business The Kerala Story is doing. The producer says that if the film's screenings are stopped, they will take the necessary legal action, reports ETimes. "If that is what she has done, we will take legal action. Whatever is possible under the provisions of law, we will fight," he told the media.