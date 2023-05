The Kerala Story has got everyone intrigued. Starring Adah Sharm, Yogita Bihani and others - the film has received a thunderous response at the box office despite the controversy around it. The film has turned out to be the second-highest-grosser of the year so far. By crossing Rs 200 crore mark at the domestic box office, The Kerala Story is second to Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan. There were a lot of people who called for the ban on the film. Recently, even Amurag Kashyap commented on The Kerala Story controversy and called it a propaganda film. Also Read - The Kerala Story: Screening of Adah Sharma starrer puts a theatre in Mauritius in trouble; ISIS supporters threaten to bomb

Talking to Hindustan Times, he said that he is against banning anything but The Kerala Story is political. He was quoted saying, "Frankly you can't escape politics in today's day and age. It's very hard for cinema to be non-political. A lot of films that we call propaganda films like The Kerala Story are being made. I'm totally against banning anything but it is a propaganda film. That's political. I don't want to make a film that sounds like counter-propaganda." He said that he does not want to sound like an activist and cinema should be based on reality and truth. 'The politics of it comes from the politics of the world it is based on and the truths and facts of the world it is based on,' he added further.

Earlier, it was who called The Kerala Story a propaganda film. At IIFA 2023, Kamal Haasan shared his views on the controversial film and remarked that it is not enough to simply write true story at the bottom as a logo. It does not make it a true story. His statement created quite a stir and led to many reactions.

What is The Kerala Story all about?

The Kerala Story revolves around women who are coerced in converting to Islam and joining ISIS. plays the role of Shalini - one of the girls who is radicalised and joins ISIS. It is about her suffering. Adah Sharma and others have been on their toes doing interviews around the controversy and promote the film as much as possible. They are elated with the box office numbers.