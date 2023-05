The Kerala Story actress Sonia Balani needs no introduction after her superb portrayal of the negative lead role of "Asifa" in the highly acclaimed film of the year. The actress has not only won the hearts of the audience with her splendid acting, but her character has also created a fantastic impact on their minds. She has never been seen going out of her way in her role, and the way she has maintained her aura of perfection in the movie is just remarkable. In just 10 days, the film has entered the 100-cr list of the top Bollywood films, and being an important part of the movie, Sonia talked about her feelings and also opened up her heart about the responses she is getting after her film crossing such a big milestone. Also Read - The Kerala Story box office collection: Adah Sharma starrer inches close to 200 crore club in 12 days

Opening up about her feelings about her film doing 100 crores in just 10 days, Sonia says, "We didn’t expect it at all. Even while signing the film and shooting it, we didn’t have this motive. Considering the subject is so dark, as it is the true story of those girls, It does feel good when people appreciate and support these kinds of films. A tea seller shows his support for the film by asking the people to show the ticket for the film ‘The Kerala Story’ and offering them free tea. People from every category are supporting us, which has taken this film so far." Also Read - The Kerala Story: Sudipto Sen says Northern part of Kerala is a terror hub; producer Vipul Shah slams people trying to discredit the movie

Ask Sonia about her inner thoughts on being part of one of the most successful movies of this year, and she says, "It does feel good because ultimately, when you work, you work for the audience. If they are seeing your work and appreciating it, it feels good. But the subject is so dark, it’s a mixed feeling. If it’s an entertaining subject that makes you feel good about it, that success is different. I am happy that the film is getting success, but I am sad that this type of incident has actually happened with those girls." Also Read - The Kerala Story: Vipul Shah clarifies the controversy around claim of '32000 girls forced to convert' in his film

Trending Now

She concludes, "We didn’t make the film to earn 100 crores, and you also can't predict all this. Even movies with bigger star casts think they will receive such a good number, but they don’t. We didn’t anticipate anything because no matter how much you anticipate, it’s never right."