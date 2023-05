Nawazuddin Siddiqui has come forward to clarify his statement wrongly perceived on therecent issue of banning the film The Kerala Story. Being a true cinema lover himself, Nawazis known far and wide because of his unconventional nail-biting performances. The actorfirmly believes in the art of making films and that every project should get its duecredit irrespective of the likings of the audience or not.

Nawaz took to his social media clarifying and requesting people to not file any false newsfor the sake of fake publicity.

STOP BANNING FILMS.STOP SPERADING FAKE NEWS

Taking to his social media he clarified saying "Please stop spreading false news just toget some views and hits, it’s called cheap TRP - I never said and I would never want anyfilm to be banned ever.STOP BANNING FILMS.STOP SPREADING FAKE NEWS !!!"

