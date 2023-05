The Kerala Story directed by Sudipto Sen has got everyone's attention. The film got mired in controversy before its release. Many called for its ban calling it a propaganda film. The story stars Adah Sharma in a leading role and is about three women from Kerala who get brainwashed and converted to Islam. They are then taken to join ISIS. The makers have claimed that the film is based on true events and that called for controversy. Even Shashi Tharoor commented on it. The Supreme Court gave the green light to the film and it released in theatres. Also Read - The Kerala Story: Kangana Ranaut reacts strongly on the controversy; ‘If you feel it’s attacking you, then you are a terrorist’

is happy with the response to The Kerala Story

The Kerala Story produced by got a good opening at the box office. The film has become the fifth-highest-grosser of the year 2023. Adah Sharma is quite elated with the response the film has received. Taking to her Twitter account, she expressed gratitude to all. She wrote about receiving a standing ovation and the theatres running houseful.

In the next tweet, Adah Sharma also penned about those who are still calling it a propaganda film. She said that the people who are still opposing should search for two words - ISIS and Bride on google. She said that may white girls narrating their stories would make people change their minds and believe that The Kerala Story is based on true events.

Standing ovation in theatres , the honourable PM mentioning our film #TheKeralaStory ,critics and audience applauding my performance , HOUSEFULL messages from so many of you, bumper opening ! I could never have dreamed of so much. All your dreams for me are coming true ❤️… pic.twitter.com/iK8U3Sf0Bm — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) May 6, 2023

And for the the few still calling #TheKeralaStory a propaganda film ,saying these incidents do not exist even after watching testimonials of several Indian victims,,,my humble request , Google two words ISIS and Brides...maybe an account of white girls narrated to you might make… pic.twitter.com/qYBp3B3owQ — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) May 6, 2023

The Kerala Story managed to make Rs 8.03 crore on its opening day. It is the fifth-highest grossing film of the year after Pathaan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar and Bholaa. Though the film has received good reviews from a few critics, netizens are divided on the storyline and its presentation.