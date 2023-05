As we know, has been quite vocal in her support for The Kerala Story. The actress who is married to a Muslim man Shanawaz Sheikh had said that she watched The Kerala Story with her husband, and there was nothing anti-Islamic about the movie. Devoleena Bhattacharjee said the movie was against terrorism and opened people's eyes on anti-social elements who used religion as a tool to fulfill their evil intentions. But The Kerala Story has been slammed by many as a propaganda movie. It has beaten 's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar at the Indian box office. Also Read - The Kerala Story antagonist Sonia Balani talks about her film's box office success; 'I am happy, but sad about...' [Exclusive]

Sudipto Sen and held a press conference where they said that they wanted Government to help young women who were recruited by such people. Many have lashed out against the figure of 32,000 that the makers had used in their initial teasers and trailers. The Kerala Story is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. Also Read - The Kerala Story box office collection: Adah Sharma starrer inches close to 200 crore club in 12 days

Aur yeh hai PATRAKAAR. ?? Arey tiwari ji thoda toh homework kar liya kijiye. Khudka iss tarah se mazak banana sahi baat nahi hai.Bahu / Betiyon k saath Dance item number dekh sakte hai par Kerela story nahi. Hey bhagwan ??‍♀️??‍♀️???‍♀️ https://t.co/pgQUW0xVhO — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 19, 2023

Arey Khan saab mujhe bulaane ko zaroorat nahi padhi.Main aur mere husband pehle hi dekh kar agaye the The Kerela Story aur bohot hi acchi lagi hum dono ko hi.TRUE INDIAN MUSLIM naam suna hai kya ?Mere pati unme se hi hai jo galat ko galat kehne ki taqat aur himmat dono rakhte hai https://t.co/PuJD3F92or — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 19, 2023

Devoleena Bhattacharjee married Shanawaz Sheikh in December 14. The couple were brutally trolled for their inter-faith marriage. The two had been dating for more than three years. In fact, people wrote to her brother telling him why did he allow the marriage. Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been sharing pics from her temple trips after her marriage. Also Read - The Kerala Story: Sudipto Sen says Northern part of Kerala is a terror hub; producer Vipul Shah slams people trying to discredit the movie