The Kerala Story is all set to a blockbuster. The film has made more than Rs 80 crores already. There are huge footfalls from states like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar. While Adah Sharma and Sudipto Sen have maintained that the movie is against religious indoctrination for anti-national purposes, others have slammed it as a propaganda movie. In fact, some people have opposed the movie vehemently. West Bengal Government has decided not to allow the film as they felt it would fuel disharmony in the state. On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh has made it tax free. Actress Adah Sharma who is headlining the movie has been sharing every achievement.

NETIZEN MOCKS ADAH SHARMA

A social media personality Saniya Sayed mocked Adah Sharma saying that she is using her own hashtag in her tweets. This did not go down well with Devoleena Bhattacharjee. She reminded the lady that many do that. Adah Sharma is trending all over due to The Kerala Story and her awe-inspiring performance as Shalini Unnikrishnan.

Apne hi naam ka hashtag kaun use karta hai. Such a joker ?? https://t.co/w5codjFsdf — Saniya Sayed (@Ssaniya_) May 10, 2023

Bhagwan kitni hi problem hai in jokers ko film k actor , director se just because they made a film against a terror organisation ISIS. Sab pagal hue pade hai. And by the way lot of actors use their Hashtag. Apni KHAYALI duniya se nikle aur sacchaai ka saamna karein. https://t.co/Yl2UsFT8Mk — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 12, 2023

DEVOLEENA BHATTACHARJEE ALSO FACED TROLLS

Devoleena Bhatttacharjee got married to Shahnawaz Shaikh, a fitness entrepreneur some months back. Even she was trolled for marrying outside faith and so on. He was her gym trainer and supported her when the chips were down. Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been visiting temples post her marriage. The actress has said that inter-faith marriage can happen without any religious conversion.

Adah Sharma is best known from the Commando movies with Vidyut Jammwal. The film also stars Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani. The movie is not for the faint-hearted with gory display of torture. Some of the sequences are nauseating. Young women from all over are flocking to watch the film, along with families.