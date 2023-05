The Kerala Story is touching hearts, and despite all the controversy around the film, it has been creating waves at the box office and is all set to reach 150 crore. This is the second most successful film in 2023 after 's Pathaan. The film that has been banned in several states in India is now all set to release in the UK, yes. Bollywood actress , who won hearts with her portrayal in the film, is damn excited about this news and took to her Twitter to express her happiness. She shared the anecdotes of shooting the film and how she is happy with the film finally releasing in the UK after 13 days of release in India. Also Read - The Kerala Story: Vipul Shah's film becomes 2023’s second highest-grosser after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan

FINALLY !!! #TheKeralaStory releasing in the UK ?❤️ this is me showing my new friend my elephant videos and @snehal291986 आई convincing me to eat lunch in the break because then ‘shot ready ‘ will happen and then during crying scenes how to eat? But naye dost ko sab videos show… pic.twitter.com/WD4fON0k9D — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) May 17, 2023

There are many who are slamming the film and questioning the authenticity of the film. The film shows the story of three Hindu girls who get trapped in terrorism and are forced to convert to Islam and join the ISIS. The Muslim society is not very happy with the portrayal and is objecting to it by calling it a propaganda film. However, the makers are clearly stating their stands that the Kerala Story is not attacking any particular religion but is only showing terrorism and no community should take offence at it. The internet is divided, and there is a debate that is another episode of The Kashmir Files.

