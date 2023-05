Kangana Ranaut has always been vocal about her opinions on anything and everything, and that is the reason she has been labelled as the badass woman in Bollywood. Now once again, she made a strong statement in the current controversy going on with The Kerala Story, which claims to be based on the true story of Hindu girls being manipulated and converted to Islam and joining ISIS. While the film is being hailed as a must-watch within a day of its release. Kangana Ranaut shared her opinion on the controversy. A few are expressing their disappointment over the claims of Hindu women being forced and converted and feeling targeted.

As per reports Kangana said, " I have not watched the film but a lot has been tried to ban the film. I read it today, correct me if I am wrong, High Court has said that the film cannot be banned. I think it’s not showing anybody in the bad light but only ISIS, right? If HC, the country's most responsible body is saying this, then they are right. ISIS is a terrorist organisation. It’s not like I am calling them terrorist, our country, Home Ministry (Ministry of Home Affairs) and other countries as well have called them so. Kangana further added, " I am talking about those people who think it’s attacking them, not ISIS. If you think it’s attacking you then you are a terrorist. Maine kuch nahi kaha bhai, ye simple maths hai (I am not saying this)."

Well, it is claimed The Kerala Story is going to be next to The Kashmir Files, while there is a huge debate on the internet about the film spreading hate towards a certain community and why it shouldn’t be motivated. The film earlier claimed that over 32,000 Hindu girls in Kerala have been victims of sexual assault and violence and have been converted. When asked about the exact figures, director Sudipto Sen claimed that the film is based on true events and one should focus on figures. Later, they tweaked the description of the film and changed the figures to three. The film stars in the lead and she is being hailed for her performance. Also Read - The Kerala Story Box Office: Adah Sharma's film picks up pace in single screens, might overtake Kartik Aryan's Shehzada opening day collection