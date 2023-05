The Kerala Story starring Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani and others has done tremendously well at the box office. The film helmed by Sudipto Sen has managed to surpass Rs 200 crore at the domestic box office. The film has turned out to major hit of the year 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan. While it won at the box office, The Kerala Story got embroiled in a major controversy ahead of its release. Reportedly, the film is still opposed in certain states. Now, Kangana Ranaut has commented on it. Also Read - The Kerala Story box office collection day 18: Adah Sharma starrer enters the mighty Rs 200 crore club with ease

As reported by Hindustan Times, Kangana Ranaut called the banning of the film 'unconstitutional'. To reporters in Haridwar, Kangana Ranaut said that The Kerala Story was passed by the Central Board of Film Certification and banning the film means insulting the constitution. She was quoted saying, "Banning a film, which has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) amounts to insulting the constitution. The ban on The Kerala Story by some states is not correct." She further said that if the film has been approved by censor board then it should not be opposed.

The Emergency actress also added how the success of films like The Kerala Story only helps the film industry. She mentioned that people have always complained about the kind of films made by Bollywood. She said, "The films, which people like to watch and appreciate, only benefit the film industry. People always have complaints with the Bollywood film industry, as the kind of films they want to watch, such films are not made and once these films are created, they are appreciated by a mass audience."

All about The Kerala Story

and team are elated with the super success of The Kerala Story. The film crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office in 18 days and it is still going strong. The story is about a girl named Shalini from Kerala who is brainwashed and converted to Islam. Then she is taken to ISIS and faces major brutalities. The makers claim that the story is based on real life incidents. The controversy happened when the makers claimed that around 32000 women were radicalised. A lot of people objected to it. The film is produced by .