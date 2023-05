The Kerala Story is the latest Bollywood film to have hit the screens. Starring Adah Sharma and others, it is directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. There was a lot of chaos before the film made it to the theatres as many called for its ban. The story of film revolves around three women from Kerala who were brainwashed to convert their religion and even join ISIS. The makers claim that the film is based on true events and that has got everyone's attention. Sadly, it has become a victim of piracy. Also Read - The Kerala Story Review: Adah Sharma, Sudipto Sen hailed for showcasing 'bitter truths'; fans term latter as new age 'Satyajit Ray'

The Kerala Story becomes a victim of piracy

As per a report in Asianet Newsable, 's The Kerala Story is available for free download, that too, in HD quality on notorious sites like Tamilrockers and Movierulz. The film is also reportedly available on Telegram. The Kerala Story has been mired in a massive controversy and its leak can only hamper the film's box office numbers. Piracy has been an issue that Bollywood has faced for years. Almost every film that makes it to the theatres gets leaked online within a few hours. Even the mighty Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan suffered a piracy attack. It is a criminal offense and we at BollywoodLife, strongly condemn the act of piracy. It disrespects the hard work put in by the team members who work endlessly to put a film together.

Reactions to The Kerala Story

Talking about The Kerala Story, there has been a big controversy around the film as the teaser video claimed that almost 32000 women from Kerala converted to Islam and went through the process of radicalisation. The number has been the topic of discussion and drawn attention of mny including Shashi Tharoor. He took to his Twitter handle to state that the film has misrepresented the reality.

Let me stress, I am not calling for a ban on the film. Freedom of expression does not cease to be valuable just because it can be misused. But Keralites have every right to say loud & clear that this is a misrepresentation of our reality. https://t.co/sEIG91mjSP — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 1, 2023

On the other hand, Adah Sharma spoke in defense of the film and mentioned that the film has not shown the state in poor light.

Many seniors persons in high posts have commented on #TheKeralaStory after watching the 2 minute trailer . My parents have always asked me to respect my elders so with due respect to all of them i hope they can take 2 hrs out of their busy schedule and watch the movie. I'm sure… pic.twitter.com/NkGGxlNrEM — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) May 1, 2023

