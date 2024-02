The Kerala Story is finally going to stream on OTT. Months after its theatrical release, the Adah Sharma starrer will stream on Zee5 from January 16. The movie helmed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah was mired in a massive controversy ahead of its theatrical release. The Kerala Story is about a woman from Kerala who becomes a victim of radicalisation and is made to join ISIS. The makers stated that the film was based on true events and claimed that around 32,000 women from Kerala were converted to Islam. This led to a huge furore. During the time of release, censor board had given it an A certificate and chopped off around 10 scenes, as per reports. Now, that it is releasing on OTT, will the uncut version will stream? Also Read - The Kerala Story OTT release date: Here's when and where you can watch the Adah Sharma starrer

As per a report in 123Telugu.com, there are rumours that The Kerala Story underwent re-censoring for its digital release. Does audiences are keen to know whether the uncut version of the film will stream on the OTT giant or not. There is no confirmation on anything as yet. In the past, we have seen a few movies releasing on OTT as the extended cut versions. It remains to be seen if The Kerala Story will release on OTT in its theatrical form or if there will be changes. Also Read - Oscars 2024: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, The Kerala Story to be India's official entry?

The Kerala Story stars Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, Siddhi Idnani, Devadarshini, Vijay Krishna and many more apart of Adah Sharma. The movie was a huge success at the box office. It made around Rs 300 crore plus at the box office. Made on a budget of Rs 15 to 20 crore, The Kerala Story turned into a success story despite all the controversy surrounding it. Or one can say that the controversy added to the intrigue of the viewers and it converted into the box office numbers. Now many are looking forward to its OTT release.