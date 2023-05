The controversial film The Kerala Story has been released today. The movie delves with how young women across religions were indoctrinated into Islam by terrorist groups. The makers amended the trailer on YouTube which claimed that 32,000 girls were missing from Kerala. Sudipto Sen's film is reportedly about four women who found themselves arrested in Afghanistan. There has been a lot of hue and cry over the movie. The Madras High Court has rejected the PIL that asked for a ban. It seems the release in Kerala's main towns is being done on a limited basis. Sudipto Sen has done films like Aasma and The Last Monk in the past. Also Read - The Kerala Story Movie Review: Adah Sharma gives a memorable performance; Sudipto Sen's film not for faint hearted

SOCIAL MEDIA VERDICT ON THE KERALA STORY

There are a few takeaways from the movie as per audiences on social media. It seems some parts are truly frightening. But many have found some of the content extremely provocative. The maker said that he is against terrorism and not a definite religion. Also Read - The Kerala Story controversy: Star casts' special message to the nation ahead of release [Exclusive]

Wow what a movie..!! Mind-blowing performance @adah_sharma ❤️ everyone should watch this movie ?????

#TheKeralaStoryReview pic.twitter.com/Toty9PZ3i2 — Ved Prakash bhatt ?? (@ImVedBhatt) May 5, 2023

Fantastic movie, not blamed any religion just explore the truth heart breaking scenes lovable movie wonderfull direction best acting. அருமையான நடிப்பு இயக்கம் எந்த மதத்தையும் இழிவு படுத்தாமல் தனிநபர்கள் மதவெறி தீவிரவாதத்தை சொன்னது சிறப்பு ?#TheKeralaStoryReview #TheKerelaStory pic.twitter.com/eK6LB8H9F5 — G Ayyadurai (@ayyaduraivhp) May 5, 2023

#TheKeralaStoryReview

Go and watch this awesome movie in nearby cinema.

The kerala story.

REVIEW-Truely based on facts,no drama,no propaganda,no paid PR. Ratings- 10/10#TheKeralaStoryReview pic.twitter.com/HVKDHTeliG — Alok Kumar (@alokadoosimg) May 5, 2023

FANS PRAISING ADAH SHARMA

is getting a lot of love from the audience. In the past, we have seen her in films like , 1920, and others. This is supposed to be her best ever performance. Also Read - The Kerala Story Row: Director Sudipto Sen reveals numbers have not been 'exaggerated'; says 'Politics is not our job'

It's about conversion of religion that how Muslim men trap hindu girls in love called love jihad and use them in terrorism in Syria as isis terrorist.even few maulanaas

In the film tell Muslim boys to trap hindu girls for physical relationship,marriage. — ASHISH DUBEY (@ad5204) May 5, 2023

Congratulations! @adah_sharma for your brave act and courage to bring it on screen the ordeal of Hindu girls going through the horrific conspiracy of love j¡had. — Adv. Khush Khandelwal ?? (@AdvKhushHTF) May 5, 2023

Truly a brave and a poignant performance, depicting the pain of the girls and the journey.

All the characters have done an amazing job..@adah_sharma leads the pack. It requires a lot of courage to do this.@sudiptoSENtlm @VipulAlShah, deserve all the kudos they are getting. https://t.co/91a7OQUUPF — Harsh Modi (@harshsmodi) May 5, 2023

The film has already made Rs 1.5 crores from advance bookings. It is reportedly going full houses in some cities of Maharashtra. We have to see if The Kerala Story becomes another hit like The Kashmir Files.