The Kerala Story is currently ruling the news circuit. The film helmed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah is mired in a massive controversy. The film starring Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and others is about three women from Kerala being brainwashed and converted to Islam. It is said to be based on true events and a teaser video claimed that 32,000 women from the state of Kerala have been victims. From Shashi Tharoor to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan have slammed the makers of this film. Now, the case is in Supreme Court as those opposing the film have called for a ban. Before the verdict, Adah Sharma, Sudipto Sen and Vipul Amrutlal Shah opened up about the controversy.

In an interview with Zee News, Adah Sharma stated that people are diverting from the main topic and are only focusing on the numbers. She shared that when the teaser and trailer of the film released, she expected people to talk about the missing girls and their pain but instead, everyone is discussing about the number mentioned. Adah Sharma said that where ever they are going it has turned into a maths class. "We are talking about girls who have been raped, impregnated and who have been taken away from home. We are diverting the topic by discussing numbers. I thought when the teaser and trailer would come, people would talk about 'my god, these girls are missing'. But instead of talking about their pain and misery, people are all talking about numbers."

The actress also remarked that if anyone from the family of those who are opposing would have in a situation like this, then they would not be discussing about numbers.

Further in the interview, Adah Sharma also stated that they are not in support of terrorism. She said that they have made a film against terrorism and also said that the film has nothing against any religion. The actress said that she hails from Kerala and it is a very cultured, beautiful place but there are some people who are spoiling the name. She hopes that people will come together to save Kerala.