The Kerala Story has currently grabbed everyone's attention. The film is slated to release on May 5. However, the film produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah has been mired in a massive controversy. There are people who are calling for a ban on the film. The story is about three girls from Kerala who are brainwashed to convert to Islam and are taken to ISIS. The makers suggest that the film is based on true events. Many are calling for a ban and the matter is in the court. Now, in an interview with Zee News, Sudipto Sen, Adah Sharma and Vipul Amrutlal Shah spoke about the controversy.

The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen opens up on The Kerala Story controversy

Director Sudipto Sen was asked about the number 32000 that is being questioned by all. To this, the director stated that the number has not been exaggerated. He mentioned that the film was with the Censor Board for two months and that they have checked every part thoroughly. He remarked that one cannot discredit the Censor Board as the Indian constitution has given them the power. He emphasised that the Board does due scrutiny of every film and does not differentiate. He said that the team stands by the number. then said that the team cannot comment on numbers as of now as the matter is in the court and it is sub judice. They will talk about it once the court gives its verdict.

Sudipto Sen also shared that The Kerala Story is not against any religion but rather it is only for women who have been taken out of the country, who are on the verge of going and those who have come back. He mentioned that the film has not made any claims or projected anything. He quoted, "Politics is not our job."

Adah Sharma also spoke about the controversy and said that people have diverted from the main topic and are imply discussing the numbers. She said, "We are talking about girls who have been raped, impregnated and who have been taken away from home. We are diverting the topic by discussing numbers. I thought when the teaser and trailer would come, people would talk about 'my god, these girls are missing'. But instead of talking about their pain and misery, people are all talking about numbers."