The Kerala Story might have made a huge business but there's still controversy attached to Sudipto Sen's movie given the subject. Not many celebs have opened up on The Kerala Story. Recently, Naseeruddin Shah was asked about the movie and the veteran actor's remark over the same had grabbed headlines and got stark reactions from netizens. He further commented about the Indian cinema moving the Nazi Germany way. This remark of Naseeruddin Shah did not sit well with many. And now, popular Bhojpuri actor and politician, Manoj Tiwari has reacted to his statement. Also Read - Naseeruddin Shah on The Kerala Story, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro and comparison with Om Puri; 10 big statements hitting headlines

Manoj Tiwari REACTS to Naseeruddin Shah's comments over The Kerala Story

While talking to an entertainment news channel, Manoj Tiwari called Naseeruddin Shah a good actor but added that his intentions are not good. "I say this with a heavy heart," Tiwari continued. He elaborates his statement by saying that when films with a guy sitting at a shop and passing remarks on women were made, he did not say anything. Manoj Tiwari says that films such as The Kerala Story and The Kashmir Files have been made on facts. He further adds that if Naseeruddin Shah has a problem with it, he can go to court. "It is very easy to talk. The way he has identified himself, it is not good as an Indian and as a human being," Manoj tells Aaj Tak. Also Read - Amidst The Kerala Story controversy, Naseeruddin Shah says, 'Muslim hating is fashionable these days'; shares we are living in 'worrying times'

Naseeruddin Shah's statement on The Kerala Story

Naseeruddin Shah said that films such as Bheed, Afwaah and Faraz are not doing well while the masses are going in numbers to watch starrer The Kerala Story by Sudipto Sen. Shah says that he has not watched the movie and neither he intends to watch it. He claims he has read enough of the movie already. Calling The Kerala Story's success a dangerous trend, Shah adds that the industry is heading the Nazi Germany way where during Hitler's regime, films were made praising the then supreme leader. He claims the same thing is happening in India. Naseeruddin Shah feels there's an atmosphere of hate around and hopes it goes away soon. Also Read - The Kerala Story: After Kamal Haasan, Anurag Kashyap calls it a 'propaganda film'; says, 'You can't escape politics'

Trending Now

Meanwhile, Adah Sharma has slammed people for spreading misinformation about The Kerala Story by calling it a propaganda film. Even Sudipto Sen slammed everyone calling it a propaganda film. A lot of people feel that The Kerala Story is spreading Islamophobia. also called it a propaganda film.