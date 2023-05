The Kerala Story is the movie which is making news all over social media. The film is about how girls were recruited for the dreaded terrorist organization ISIS via Love Jihad. While the film has been slammed by many, others feel that there is no reason why it is should be banned. After The Kashmir Files and Pathaan, this is one movie which is making immense noise all over India. The movie The Kerala Story is produced by . He said that when he heard the stories of the girls he felt compelled to make a movie on the same. Religious indoctrination is a topic that can stir up communal violence so everyone has to tread cautiously. Also Read - The Kerala Story Row: Adah Sharma OPENS UP on the controversy; says, 'We are diverting from topic by talking about numbers'

MP DEMANDS ARREST OF PRODUCERS

Samajwadi Party MP Abu Asim Azmi has demanded the arrest of producers. He has said that the movie is a film. Azmi has demanded the arrest of Vipul Amrutlal Shah and the maker Sudipto Sen. In the initial trailer, it was about 32,000 girls who went missing from Kerala but now that has been changed. They have put a disclaimer that it is work of fiction. The MP said that inter-religious marriage has been happening since ages but such films further divide a society. He said every Indian is free to choose his religion. Also Read - The Kerala Story Row: Sudipto Sen comes clear on the 32000 number of girls; tweaks trailer description after facing backlash

द केरला स्टोरी फिल्म में 32000 लड़कियों की कहानी अब 3 लड़कियों की कैसे हो गई? देश की जनता को ये सवाल ज़रूर पूछना चाहिए और ऐसे झूटी फ़िल्में बनाने वाले प्रोड्यूसरों को जेल में डालना चाहिए।

#TheKeralaStory pic.twitter.com/UFcGBIBXJc — Abu Asim Azmi (@abuasimazmi) May 3, 2023

HUGE SUPPORT FOR THE KERALA STORY

The film is getting a lot of support from many quarters. While the radical right wing is fully supporting it, others feel if it deals with terrorism then it needs to be shown. It seems the film is being reviewed by states like Tamil Nadu which is going to deploy more forces outside theatres and halls. Even in Kerala a PIL has been filed. Also Read - After Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, Vipul Shah announces The Kerala Story based on human trafficking of missing girls who didn't return home