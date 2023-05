The Kerala Story is making a lot of noise ever since the trailer has been released on the internet. The trailer earlier claimed that this was the story of 32000 girls from Kerala who were forced and converted to Islam and trafficked by ISIS, but after receiving a lot of flak, they have now changed the number to 3, which significantly shows the stories of 3 Hindu girls who were forced to covert. And now director Sudipto Sen has come out and clarified on the number in a purported video from the screening at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU): "Do you think the number actually matters? The 32,000 number is an arbitrary number; it is based on facts". Also Read - After Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, Vipul Shah announces The Kerala Story based on human trafficking of missing girls who didn't return home

The filmmaker categorically refused to talk about the figures that have been used in the film as far as the trailer is concerned; he claimed that it's better you watch the film and then talk about it, he said to Quint.

The numbers have been changed from 32000 to 3, and the makers have even changed the description of the trailer from heartbreaking and gut-wrenching stories of 32009 females in Kerala to a spine-chilling, never-before-told true story revealing a dangerous conspiracy that has been hatched against India. The Kerala Story is a compilation of the true stories of three young girls from different parts of Kerala.

Another Islamophobic Movie 'The Kerala Story' on the way after, 'The Kashmir Files'.

According to this movie 32,000 girls have been converted to Islam. But interestingly there's NO DATA available to this claim, but the majority will believe this because it suits their Agenda. 1/n pic.twitter.com/PxDpDv5Erb — (@Gabbar0099) May 1, 2023

This is not our story. Kerala story is one of religious tolerance and secularism.The film Kerala Story is yet another desperate attempt of sangh parivar to polarise society by propagating outright lies such as 32000 women have been recruited to ISIS through love jihad in Kerala. pic.twitter.com/SBupUOOLC1 — Thomas Isaac (@drthomasisaac) April 30, 2023

Go & watch #TheKeralaStory with your family on 5th May 2024. This movie uncover's the Hidden Truth, of the biggest Invisible THREAT to our Daughters. "The Kerala Story" is releasing in CINEMAS WORLDWIDE on 5th May. Watch with your daughters & sisters. Time to #SaveOurDaughters pic.twitter.com/AV3M63LAme — Radharamn Das राधारमण दास (@RadharamnDas) April 26, 2023

After "The Kashmir Files" now comes the "Kerala Story". "The Kerala Story" is based on true events. Thousands of girls from Kerala were converted for recruitment to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. The movie is releasing on 5th May.

Must watch, especially for Hindu Liberal… pic.twitter.com/PZl8dVGJrJ — ???????? ????? ? (@RW_FireDoll) April 27, 2023

From 32000 to 03. The cowards behind this propaganda film have silently changed the description of the Kerala Story teaser yesterday in youtube. 'Heartbreaking and gut-wrenching stories of 32,000 women from Kerala' has now become 'stories of three young girls from Kerala'. pic.twitter.com/bVZ89NSSHL — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) May 2, 2023

Many are claiming that this is another propaganda film after The Kashmir Files and one should refrain from indulging in it unless they do not know the facts, while many are also hailing this film and calling it the much-needed one and are waiting for its release date, which is May 5, 2023 starring Adah Sharma in the lead role.