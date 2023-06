After Pathaan, the biggest hit from Bollywood in 2023 is The Kerala Story. The movie is based on the news reports of how ISIS recruited young women from the state with planned radicalization, and later sent them off to terror camps. Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani were the four actresses of the movie. The makers of The Kerala Story said that they would plan an OTT release soon. But it looks like they have run into some obstacles. The Kerala Story makers are apparently struggling to get a favourable deal from the top OTT platforms even though it is a certified industry hit. Also Read - The Kerala Story actress Yogita Bihani flaunts the scar on her midriff; reveals the story behind it [View Pics]

SUDIPTO SEN FEELS TEAM THE KERALA STORY TEAM SIDELINED

Filmmaker Sudipto Sen said that they have not got any great offer from any OTT platform. They said they are struggling to get a good deal. He also told an entertainment portal that it looks like a certain section of the industry wants to punish them for their success. Sen was quoted as saying that the success of The Kerala Story has irked many. At the same time, sources told Bollywood Hungama that OTT platforms want movies that are thought-provoking and entertaining. The Kerala Story has come across as a propaganda movie. Moreover, a certain section of the audience is very upset with the film.

ADAH SHARMA THANKS FANS



Adah Sharma said that she is thankful that the film is enjoying such a good run. She said that after pandemic a film running in theatres for five weeks seemed like a dream and she was very grateful. The actress said the movie was against terrorism and not a particular community. The Kerala Story ran into hot water even at the time of release. Well, Vivek Agnihotri the maker of The Kashmir Files had kind of told the team that they could face consequences if the film does well.

The Kashmir Files could an OTT platform after a few months. It looks it will be the same with The Kerala Story. But the former movie had more film-making merits if one goes by reports from critics. The Kerala Story did not get a release in West Bengal. The Government said it could create unrest in society. Polarization is one of the pressing issues facing society right now if social media is an indicator.