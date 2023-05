The Kerala Story starring Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani has become the talk of the town. And for both right and wrong reasons. As much praise that The Kerala Story is grabbing, there are some controversies as well. A couple of people have been calling it a 'propaganda film' and have been slamming the same saying that it is promoting Islamophobia. Just last evening, Kamal Haasan who reached Yas Island for IIFA Awards 2023 called The Kerala Story a propaganda film too. And now, Sudipto Sen has reacted to the veteran actor's remark. Also Read - IIFA 2023: Kamal Haasan calls The Kerala Story a 'propaganda film' [Watch]

Sudipto Sen reacts to Kamal Haasan calling The Kerala Story a propaganda film

While talking to an entertainment news portal, Sudipto Sen, who has been hospitalised due to ill health, shared that he has stopped reacting to such statements. The filmmaker says that he would earlier try and explain but he has not stopped. Explaining he says that those who earlier called the film a propaganda movie changed their stances after watching the film. They called the movie nice after watching it. Sudipto Sen claims that those who haven't watched the film are criticizing it. Also Read - The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma shades Ananya Panday? Here's what happened

He gave examples of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu who banned the movie as they haven't watched the movie and are calling it a propaganda film. Sudipto Sen tells Hindustan Times, " There are very stupid stereotypes in our country... life has to be black or white, they don’t know life exists in the grey." Sudipto Sen is hospitalised for dehydration and infection due to excessive promotions of the film. Also Read - The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma reveals ugly side of Hindi film industry, 'Actresses have to wait for male actors to arrive on set'

Trending Now

Sudpito Sen takes the political angle out of The Kerala Story

The filmmaker says that if BJP is liking the movie doesn't mean that The Kerala Story is their film. Sen says that the movie is being loved internationally in 37 countries. He says that even if they have come across doubts or criticisms, they have been calling him and clarifying it with him. He adds that the person calling the movie a propaganda film is himself involved in propaganda as he is sharing the views without even watching the film. Sen says he has stopped explaining to such people.

Kamal Haasan was asked about the controversy around The Kerala Story. The actor said that he is against propaganda films and added that by just writing based on a true story as a logo doesn't make it a true film.