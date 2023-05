The Kerala Story is the movie which is on the lips of everyone. Today, the makers held a press conference where they addressed various issues. One of them was the fact that they had been called out for saying that 32,000 young women were allegedly recruited by terror organizations to serve as either sex slaves or suicide bombers. This led to many labelling the film as Islamophobic and propaganda driven. Now, Sudipto Sen has said that anti-social elements are rife in the Northern part of Kerala. The filmmaker Sudipto Sen said, "Two Keralas exist inside Kerala - one which is like a picture, postcard, backwaters, beautiful landscape, Kalaripayattu, dance, martial arts. The other Kerala - the northern part of Kerala - Malappuram, Kasaragod, Kozhikode which connects to south Karnataka including Mangaluru, is a terror-network hub..." Also Read - The Kerala Story: Vipul Shah clarifies the controversy around claim of '32000 girls forced to convert' in his film

#WATCH | Mumbai | On controversies surrounding #TheKeralaStory, film's director Sudipto Sen says, "...It is a very sad part of our democracy. Whatever is going on in the name of democracy is not right. When we speak about the terror network active in India, I appeal to every… pic.twitter.com/tldPSwyI9i — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2023

As we know, the movie is not being shown in West Bengal. The filmmaker said banning the film is this manner is not done. He said that the movie is about terrorism and every state should show this to alert people.

#WATCH | Mumbai: #TheKeralaStory film's producer Vipul Shah says, "Britain's censor certification agency had to give the certificate yesterday. There was a lot of public pressure there. Some political elements were trying to stop the film illegally...Whatever was happening was… pic.twitter.com/Yw9az2OlKL — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2023

Adah Sharma is the leading lady of the movie. She said that banning is not the right thing to do. The producer Vipul Shah has said that they have spoken to many women who have shared the horrors of being indoctrinated and sent off to such camps where they are used to breed future terrorists or work as sex slaves. They said they want Governments of various states to ensure that such women get justice. The Kerala Story has been one of the most contentious movies in recent times along with The Kashmir Files.