The Kerala Story has reached every home, whether you watched it or not, but you know what the story is all about. The film features Adah Sharma in the lead role, who plays one of the victims from Kerala who has been forced to convert and join ISIS. The Kerala Story claimed in the description of its film that about 32,000 girls have been converted to Islam and joined ISIS. And later, after being slammed over the figures, the makers changed the description from 32000 to 3, and filmmaker Sudipto Sen said that once everyone watches the film, they will come out and speak over the claimed figures.

And after The Kerela Story became a huge hit, the producer Vipul Shah hosted a press conference where he addressed the controversy over the figures of the girls that were mentioned in the description of the film but were changed later. At the press conference, there were a few real victims who were present, pointing out their Vipul clarified the 32000 figure controversy and said, "26 ladkiyan yaha hain, aur aur abhi inhone khud kaha, 7000 number ek sanstha ka hain. Toh mujhe lagta hain ab ye 32,000 ya 3, hum sab sai crore ladkiyon se khud mil chukey hain. Toh 3 ke number ki toh koi baat hi nahi thi. Hamare film 3 ladkiyon ki kahaani leke batati hain, isiliye wo 3 ka number hain. 3 ke number ka actual jo ho raha hain use Kerala ka koi vaasta nahi hain. Ye kahaani 3 ladkiyon ke kahaani ke through in hazaaron ladkiyon ki kahaani aap tak leke aayi hain".

Vipul Shah further added, "7000 ka number inhone kaha par aise bahut se aakhron ko leke hum bohot jald hi aenge aur saara khulasa karenge, 32,000 ka bhi. Uske baad main dekhna chahta hoon ki jin logo ne hamein criticise kiya, kya wo apna rukh badalte gaub? wo hamare bare mein kya sochte hain isse hamein koi farq nahi padta. Aap inn ladkiyon ki ladai ko weak mat kariye, inke sath anyaye mat kariye. That is our request and that is what we want to see."

The victims who were present at the press conference mentioned that they know at least 7,000 girls who have been converted and joined ISIS, the terrorist organisation. The Kerela Story is all the same story, and they aren't targeting any particular religion or hurting any religious sentiments. The film has earned more than 150 crore within 12 days of its release, and it's unstoppable at the box office.