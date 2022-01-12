Bhumi Pednekar has been cast opposite Arjun Kapoor as the leading lady of The Lady Killer, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh, and directed by Ajay Bahl. The suspense thriller takes the audience through the story of a small town playboy who falls in love with a self-destructive beauty as they embark on a whirlwind romance. Supposed to be laced with thrilling twists and nerve-racking suspense, The Lady Killer is being peddled by the makers as a unpredictability and entertainment. Ajay Bahl has previously directed critically acclaimed films like B.A. Pass and Section 375. Also Read - Have Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor parted ways? [Exclusive]

Thrilled to embark on the journey, said, "I'm always excited when something new and challenging comes my way and 'The Lady Killer' gripped me from the very start. As an artist, this role pushes me out of my comfort zone and gives me a lot to bite into. I can't wait to start work on the film with Arjun, my director Ajay Bahl and my stellar producers Bhushan sir and Shaailesh sir."

, Managing Director and Chairman of T-Series said, "We are excited to have Bhumi Pednekar join the team of The Lady Killer. Bhumi's versatility and raw talent coupled with Arjun Kapoor's style and persona is a dynamite combination and their fresh chemistry with Ajay's vision definitely makes this a suspense drama to watch out for."

Producer Shaailesh R Singh chipped in, “Bhumi Pednekar is a talent to reckon with and brings just the right vibe and flavour to ‘The Lady Killer’. We are extremely happy to have her play the lead alongside . This one is definitely going to be a crazy, enriching ride.”

Director Ajay Bahl concluded, “There is a rollercoaster of emotions in 'The Lady Killer' and for that we needed actors who could ride it every step of the way. I'm so happy to have Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar essay these roles because not only do they suit it to the T but also bring in their signature styles and flair.”

The Lady Killer, starring Arjun Kapoor, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Shaailesh R. Singh. The Ajay Bahl directorial is presented by and T-Series in association with Karma Media & Entertainment.