Aamir Khan is known to be a perfectionist and has come a long way to earn this title. The superstar's massive transformation for Dangal was unbelievable and made millions his inspiration. Fawad Khan too tried to follow the footsteps of Aamir Khan when it came to physical transformation. The Pakistani actor's transformation in The Legend of Maula Jatt is right now grabbing all the headlines and the fans are going brokers. But hold on! Is Fawad Khan ready to take that risk again? The answer is a BIG NO!

In conversation with the media, Fawad Khan reportedly admitted that he made a huge mistake of taking up his physical transformation challenge that affected his body negatively and he will never do it again. The actor said, " It is not the best thing I did to myself. I would never do that again. I just made some questionable choices, which negatively affected me". The Khoobsurat star even went n to add that he was hospitalised for a few days as his kidneys shut down.

Fawad Khan has been diabetic since a very young age and he weighed 70- 75 kgs and has put on to 100 kgs but the actor regrets it. He said, " There is a dark underbelly to all of these physical transformations and people should know that when you make these decisions, it is taking a huge toll on your health. And it happened. Ten days into it, I was hospitalised. My kidneys shut down". The actor even further gave an example of Aamir Khan and said that he is not the superstar who did it and even succeed successfully citing an n example of his film Dangal. " I was putting in insane hours. It's not the right way to do these things because the thing is I had limited time. Due to whatever circumstances, it happened the way it happened. I am not but I tried to do what he does, even Aamir Khan for that matter".

Talking about Aamir Khan, the superstar too was very worried if eh would shed the extra weight that he gained for Dangal. Aamir was 100 kgs and ever thought he would go back to his original weight, and even admitted that he feared dying and wanted or to complete the film. But here he is, stronger nd healthier than never before.