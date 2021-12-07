Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 release Fanney Khan. The actress will next be seen in the Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan, and now, she has signed an international project titled The Letter. Also Read - From Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone - Top 5 Bollywood actresses whose net worth is MORE than their actor partners – check list

The Letter is an adaptation of Isheeta Ganguly's musical theatre Three Women and will mark Isheeta's film directorial debut. While talking to News18, Isheeta confirmed the project and said, "Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be playing the main protagonist in the film. While the play was called Three Women, we are changing the name and have titled our film The Letter as the film is based around the letter of Kadambari Devi who was Tagore's sister-in-law. I am delighted that Aishwarya loved the script and will be featuring in the film."

Isheeta further revealed that for the movie she has adapted the story into a modern-day context. She said, "The musical theatre that I wrote and directed was crafted on the evolution of two protagonists from Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore's novellas — The Home And The World and The Empty Nest (Bimala and Charu) along with a 21st-century spin given to Kadambari Devi, a Sex and The City-esque ghost character. For the film, I have adapted the story into the modern-day context and made it into a mother-daughter story."

The Letter was supposed to be a Hindi film, but Aishwarya suggested that it should be made in English. Isheeta said, “Aishwarya and I were in discussion before the pandemic hit. I was originally looking to make it as a Hindi film. When she read the script she felt that the film would fly in English given the urban American sensibilities of the story. It was her conviction that I decided to make it into an Indo-American film."

The team of the film is currently working on the casting, locations, and script details and they plan to start rolling by July next year in New York.

Earlier, Aishwarya has been a part of international projects like Bride & Prejudice, The Mistress of Spices, Provoked, The Last Legion, and The Pink Panther 2.

Meanwhile, fans of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been eagerly waiting for the release of Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film is slated to hit the big screens in Summer 2022.