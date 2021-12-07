The Letter: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan signs an interesting INTERNATIONAL project; Deets Inside!

After being a part of international projects like Bride & Prejudice, The Mistress of Spices, Provoked, The Last Legion, and The Pink Panther 2, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has signed her new international film titled The Letter. Read on to know more about the film...