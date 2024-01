Sobhita Dhulipala, the talented actress, has been in the limelight for her exceptional acting skills and rumored relationship with south star Naga Chaitanya. However, recently, she has gained massive attention on social media, not for her upcoming projects, but for some old pictures from her early modeling days. Social media users have speculated that the actress has undergone a facial surgery, and the netizens have largely given a negative response to her new look, stating that she was much prettier before. Check out the reactions below. Also Read - Kho Gaye Hum Kahan star Adarsh Gourav and more Top 6 actors who will be seen in international projects in 2024

Sobhita Dhulipala's facial surgery gone wrong? Netizens feel so

Sobhita Dhulipala has been accused of undergoing facial surgery, and this is not the first time such allegations have been made. Discussions about Sobhita's significant facial transformation, which appears unnatural, have been taking place for some time now. Recently, a cosmetologist by the name of Dr. Shikha Sanghvi posted a video on social media, providing a detailed analysis of how Sobhita has undergone a significant face surgery. The video includes Sobhita's old and current pictures, which clearly show a significant transformation in her facial features. Netizens have reacted strongly to the video, expressing their opinion that Sobhita's natural beauty did not require her to undergo surgery. Also Read - Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma, Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja and more celebs make heads turn at Vogue Forces of Fashion India 2023

Below are some Before-After pictures of Sobhita Dhulipala

Check out netizens' reaction on Sobhita Dhulipala's face transformation

Sobhita Dhulipala from her early modelling days Sobhita Dhulipala's recent looks

Check out this video of celebrities' surgery below:

Actresses such as Mouni Roy, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, and others have been discussed for undergoing facial surgery. Mouni Roy, in particular, was criticized for her transformation, with social media stating how her appearance now looks so unnatural. On the other hand, actresses like Koena Mitra and Shruti Haasan have openly admitted to undergoing facial surgery. While Koena's surgery went completely wrong, the effects of which were clearly visible, Shruti upfront stated that she underwent a nose surgery.

On the work front, Sobhita Dhulipala, who came into the limelight due to her role in Zoya Akhtar's Made in Heaven, was last seen in the web show The Night Manager alongside Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. She will be next seen in films like Sitara and Monkey Man.