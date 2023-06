Sobhita Dhulipala became extremely popular with her show Made In Heaven in the Hindi industry, and slowly she became a force of reckoning with her choice dog work. Right now she is gearing up for her web series The Nigh Manager 3 after the super success of season 1. In her latest interaction, Sobhita talked about facing rejection and racism in the South Asian industry in the initial days of her career. The actress reveals to Ka that she was called not pretty and good enough. In fact, she was even said she isn't 'gori' fair and she cannot become a heroine. Also Read - Sobhita Dhulipala reacts to focus around personal life amidst dating rumours with Naga Chaitanya

Sobhita told Pinkvilla, "When you are starting out, everything is a battle. I am not from the movies. I remember in my ad auditions, I was told many times that I was not 'gori' (fair) enough. There were these things, which you see at ad level, where I was told to my face that I am not pretty enough. Not that I was dejected.". But nothing stopped the Ponniyin Selvan actress, and she continued trying, and today she has managed to make a mark.

"That's when you start thinking out of the box, instead of waiting for a brilliant successful commercial filmmaker to 'discover' you. What is in my control is to go for auditions, give my 100 percent.".

Sobhita has not only been making headlines for her work but also for her personal life ever since her name was linked up with Naga Chaitanya. The actress is reportedly in a relationship with Chay and has faced a lot of judgement for the same, as the actor recently got divorced from his ex-wife and South Indian diva Samantha Ruth Prabhu.