The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 14: Christopher Nolan’s epic DIPS amidst Spider-Man release

Explore The Odyssey box office collection for day 14 here. Discover how much Christopher Nolan's epic dipped with the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day below.

The Odyssey box office collection day 14

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 14: Director Christopher Nolan released his most-awaited movie, The Odyssey this year, and it broke records worldwide. The Odyssey won hearts globally, and Nolan fans in India showed the movie a lot of love. While this historical epic was having a strong run in the box office, with the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 30, 2026, the numbers have dipped significantly.

While The Odyssey and Spider-Man are form two very different universes, they both star actor Tom Holland in lead roles. Let’s dive in to see The Odyssey box office collection for day 14 here to know how Spider-Man: Brand New Day release has affected the numbers of this Nolan directorial.

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 14

Christopher Nolan’s historical epic, The Odyssey, saw its daily box office momentum dip significantly on its 14th day following the massive theatrical release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day on Thursday, July 30, 2026. The Matt Damon starrer registered an estimated live net collection of Rs 1.18 crore in India across 953 shows nationwide, according to Sacnilk. Despite the screen count reduction due to the arrival of the new Marvel blockbuster, this latest daily haul brings the film's total India gross collection to Rs 159.59 crore and its total India net collection to Rs 133.68 crore so far.

Across individual language dubs on Day 14, the core English version continued to generate the majority of ticket sales with Rs 1.10 crore net, while the Hindi dubbed version contributed Rs 0.08 crore net. With total domestic net figures holding at Rs 133.68 crore, the grand total gross in India now comfortably stands at Rs 159.59 crore. According to media reports and trackers, Nolan's epic remains a massive global hit, having crossed $640 million worldwide while maintaining strong holdover demand in premium format theatres like 70mm IMAX.

The Odyssey Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Day 1 (1st Friday) - Rs 17.40 crore

Day 2 (1st Saturday) - Rs 22.00 crore

Day 3 (1st Sunday) - Rs 21.90 crore

Day 4 (1st Monday) - Rs 8.00 crore

Day 5 (1st Tuesday) - Rs 8.35 crore

Day 6 (1st Wednesday) - Rs 6.50 crore

Day 7 (1st Thursday) - Rs 6.15 crore

Day 8 (2nd Friday) - Rs 6.85 crore

Day 9 (2nd Saturday) - Rs 11.05 crore

Day 10 (2nd Sunday) - Rs 11.45 crore

Day 11 (2nd Monday) - Rs 3.85 crore

Day 12 (2nd Tuesday) - Rs 4.75 crore

Day 13 (2nd Wednesday) - Rs 4.25 crore

Day 14 (2nd Thursday) - Rs 1.18 crore

About The Odyssey

The story of this historical movie is adapted from the Greek poet Homer’s epic poem. You will get to see the long journey of King Odysseus as he tries to go back home after the Trojan War. On his perilous journey, he encounters many challenges like mystical creatures and even monsters.

This movie features a star-studded cast of Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o, and more talented actors.

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