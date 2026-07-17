The Odyssey filming locations: From Greece to Italy, TOP places Christopher Nolan shot his epic

Explore the top places where Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey was filmed. From Greece to Morocco to Italy, check out these exotic locations where this historical epic was filmed.

The Odyssey filming locations: From Greece to Italy, TOP places Christopher Nolan shot his epic

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has finally hit theatres, and fans are very excited. This historical epic has been in the works for about two years now, and it was released in theatres worldwide on Friday, July 17, 2026. One thing fans want to know after watching Nolan’s new film is about where this film was shot.

Morocco

The film kicks off in Morocco, where Aït Benhaddou near Ouarzazate stood in for the city of Troy, alongside additional scenes shot around Marrakech, Essaouira and Tahanaoute. The team even travelled further to the Atlantic coast for extra desert and coastal footage, giving the fall of Troy sequence its raw, sun-scorched intensity.

Greece

Since the story is literally Greek mythology, Nolan naturally filmed a chunk of it in Greece itself. The Messinia region in the Peloponnese hosted several key scenes, including the Cyclops encounter, which was shot around Nestor's Cave at Voidokilia beach, plus Pylos and the Methoni Castle.

Sicily

Sicily did some of the heaviest lifting in the film. The island of Favignana, nicknamed "Goat Island" and long believed to be the real spot where Odysseus and his crew rested and restocked supplies before their Cyclops encounter, became the stand-in for Ithaca itself. The 15th-century Castello di Santa Caterina, perched 900 feet above the island, stood in for the Ithacan palace exteriors where Penelope fends off her suitors. The cast and crew reportedly had to trek uphill daily to reach it. Filming also spilt over to the nearby Aeolian Islands, including Lipari, Vulcano and Basiluzzo.

Iceland

For Odysseus's journey to consult the prophet Tiresias in the underworld, Nolan turned to Iceland's black sand beaches and caves at Hjörleifshöfði, along with the Snæfellsnes peninsula. The stark, otherworldly terrain meant barely any CGI was needed.

Scotland

The forests of Moray in Scotland played host to the terrifying Laestrygonians, while additional ship sequences were filmed using a full-scale Viking longship, with reshoots completed back home at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Get ready to immerse yourself in the historical epic of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. Book your tickets now to catch this movie on teh big screen.

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