The Odyssey gets an AI RIVAL? Odysseus: The Fall announced, set to release soon

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey gets an AI counterpart as Fountain 0 announces Odysseus: The Fall. Directed by Ash Koosha, the AI-generated film is set to release later this year, offering a fresh take on Homer's epic.

Odysseus The Fall: As Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated The Odyssey gears up for its theatrical release, another adaptation of Homer's epic is also on the way—but with a completely different approach. AI filmmaking studio Fountain 0 has announced Odysseus: The Fall, a 135-minute feature directed by filmmaker Ash Koosha. The project is entirely AI-generated and is scheduled to arrive later this year on Fountain 0's website, where viewers will be able to rent or purchase it.

AI-generated Odysseus: The Fall to release soon?

The announcement comes just days before Nolan's The Odyssey hits cinemas on Friday, June 17 and follows the recent release of an AI-generated audiobook of The Odyssey, narrated by Michael Caine.

Director Ash Koosha completed the AI-made film in three months?

Koosha, who previously directed the AI-generated docu-drama Dreams of Violets based on the Iranian protests, revealed that he completed Odysseus: The Fall in just three months while also working on another film that premiered at the Tribeca Festival.

Why is Koosha always drawn to Homer's classics?

Speaking to Variety, the filmmaker explained why he has always been drawn to Homer's classic. “I’ve been just obsessed with it since I was a kid. One of the things that really drove me towards this story was the character of Odysseus himself, and my take on it - the feeling that I’ve had over the years reading different takes on it, and different translations- and my take was something that I just wanted to tell. And recently, when we did the first film, I realised this is the best time given the public discourse that exists out there as well.”

Is there any connection to Nolan's The Odyssey?

Although both films are inspired by the same source material, Fountain 0 clarified that its project has no connection with Nolan's adaptation. However, the studio deliberately chose to unveil the film during the buzz surrounding The Odyssey. According to the company, the project highlights how AI-powered filmmaking can help creators produce feature-length films quickly and at a much lower cost while responding to current cultural conversations.

The film was created using the AI video-generation platform Kling. Instead of relying on a conventional screenplay, Koosha developed the story through a series of evolving notes, allowing changes and refinements throughout the production process.

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