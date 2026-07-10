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The Odyssey India Premiere: Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon, and Tom Holland attend FIRST screening of historical epic

The Odyssey premiere in India has officially begun, with Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon, and Tom Holland attending the first screening of this historical epic in Mumbai.

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By: Anubha Shriwas | Published: July 10, 2026 7:39 PM IST
The Odyssey India Premiere: Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon, and Tom Holland attend FIRST screening of historical epic

The Odyssey India Premiere: Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon, and Tom Holland attend FIRST screening of historical epic

After much waiting, the day is finally here, and The Odyssey India premiere has finally begun. The Odyssey premiere has to be one of the most awaited premieres India has ever seen. Christopher Nolan’s upcoming epic has high hopes and a lot of buzz amongst fans as well. With the grand premiere unfolding in Mumbai, the first-ever screening of the film has just started, as director Christopher Nolan arrived with actors Matt Damon and Tom Holland at the event. Clips of lead actor Matt Damon addressing the audience as the screening is also breaking the internet right now. Let’s dive in to know more details about The Odyssey premiere in India here.

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About the Author

Anubha Shriwas

Anubha Shriwas

Anubha Shriwas is an entertainment and lifestyle writer who has worked with Times Network, TV9, and Jagran New Media. With her passion for storytelling, a keen eye for style, and a commitment to staying on top of the latest entertainment news, she continues to contribute to the dynamic world of digital media. From celebrity interviews to reviews to original stories, she is now a writer for BollywoodLife.

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