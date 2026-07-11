The Odyssey Mumbai Premiere: Christopher Nolan calls India 'special'; Tom Holland and Matt Damon thanks Indian fans for being FIRST 'real audience'

Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland and Matt Damon attended The Odyssey's grand Mumbai premiere, where Nolan called India "special," Tom thanked fans, and Matt Damon described the audience as the film's "first real audience."

The Odyssey Mumbai premiere: Days before it opens in theatres throughout the globe on July 17, Christopher Nolan's eagerly awaited Mumbai became a worldwide destination for movie buffs after The Odyssey's lavish India premiere. The Oscar-winning director was joined by main actors Tom Holland and Matt Damon at the star-studded event, which marked Nolan's first-ever film premiere in India. The actors engaged with the crowd and toasted the film with fans, making it a historic evening for Indian movie buffs.

What did Christopher Nolan say during the premiere?

Talking about being in Mumbai, Nolan said, "This is not the first time I have been in Mumbai but it is the first time I have had chance to launch a film here," as per Free Press Journal. He further told the Indian audience they were "one among the firsts" to watch the film, before adding, "Thankyou for welcoming us. It is always a thrill to be in India."

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Also, Nolan disclosed that he got the chance to film in India twice: once in Mumbai and once in Jodhpur. "Every time we come here, it's very very special," he replied. Loud applause erupted throughout the room as he questioned how the crowd felt about The Odyssey.

Tom Holland expresses gratitude to Indian fans

Meanwhile, Tom Holland expressed gratitude to Indian supporters for "always welcoming with the open hands." He added, "I think no one brings the energy for movie theater like you do here in India." He added, "I can not wait this movie to be seen by all of you."

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Matt Damon calls Indian fans as first 'real audience'

Matt Damon, meanwhile, referred to the Indian audience as the movie's first "real audience," clarifying that the people who had previously seen The Odyssey were only friends and relatives. "This is the first real audience we have been in front of that's seen the film," he said.

Expressing his gratitude, Matt added, "It means a world to us that you (addressing to the audience) that you really liked it." He further said that the film was the result of the hard work of "thousands and thousands of people" and thanked the audience for their overwhelming response. The actor also expressed his excitement for The Odyssey's theatrical release on July 17.

The Odyssey press conference

Nolan is expected to engage with Indian media and respond to inquiries on the movie at a press conference on the second day of his visit to India. Celebrities from the Indian film industry will attend a special India premiere screening of The Odyssey later in the day.

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