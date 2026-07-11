The Odyssey Mumbai Premiere: Tom Holland, Matt Damon and Christopher Nolan's film gets CBFC clearance with ZERO cuts

Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland and Matt Damon wow fans at The Odyssey's historic India premiere. Here's what Nolan said about Indian audiences and why the film received a CBFC certificate without a single cut.

After the recent Indian premiere of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, internet users seem unable to stay composed, like, at all. For the first time, a Christopher Nolan film has actually premiered in India. Along with the actors Tom Holland and Matt Damon, the Oscar-winning director was accompanied by Emma Thomas, his wife and long-time producing partner. Below are a few extra bits and pieces from the eagerly awaited premiere that people couldn’t stop talking about.

Odyssey premieres in India

The IMAX theatre in Lower Parel, Mumbai, had a special showing of The Odyssey. This was the film's first public showing, and it happened in India.

Following the screening, Christopher Nolan spoke to the crowd and discussed his first experience releasing a movie in India. “This is not the first time I’ve been to Mumbai, but it is the first time I’ve had the chance to launch a film here. So, you are amongst the first audiences in the world to see this film.”

He even asked the audience a few questions: “By the way, did you like the film? So, just a quick question who was better, Matt or Tom?” As the crowd cheered for both actors, Nolan smiled and said, “They’re both fantastic. Thank you so much for being here. Thank you for welcoming us. It’s always a thrill to be in India. I’ve had the pleasure of filming here twice, once in Jaipur, once in Mumbai. Every time I come here, it’s very, very special. For many years, I’ve wanted to come here and launch one of our films and experience it with Indian audiences, who are some of the most enthusiastic and knowledgeable cinematic audiences in the world. So, it’s such a thrill to be here in this fantastic complex.”

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Tom Holland also thanked Indian audiences for their warmth and enthusiasm. “I would just like to say thank you for always welcoming us with such open arms, with so much happiness, excitement, grace and love. I think no one brings energy to a movie theatre like you do here in India. So, thank you for supporting us. Thank you for enjoying Chris’ amazing work, and I cannot wait to be back.”

The Odyssey cleared by CBFC with zero cuts?

In stark contrast to the controversy surrounding Oppenheimer during its 2023 Indian premiere, Christopher Nolan's next epic, The Odyssey, has been approved by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) without any edits or alterations.

The CBFC has accepted The Odyssey in its original form, with no scenes or speech changed, according to a source who verified the development to NDTV. However, the movie has a 'A' (Adults Only) certificate, which means that only people who are at least eighteen years old may watch it in theatres. The movie's runtime is listed as 172 minutes and 33 seconds (2 hours, 52 minutes, and 33 seconds) on the censor certificate, which was issued on July 9. Matt Damon plays Odysseus in The Odyssey, costarring with Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, and Tom Holland.

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