The Paradise makers unveil Aaya Sher promo, full song to drop on Nani’s birthday

The Paradise is one of the most awaited films to release this year. To keep fans invested in the film, the makers have now unveiled the fiery promo of song Aaya Sher.

The Paradise, which features Natural Star Nani in a crucial role, has emerged as one of the much awaited films of 2026. Hence, the buzz and interest around the film since its official announcement has been massive. The film has been directed by Srikanth Odela, who won massive applause for the stupendous success of Dasara. The Paradise marks an exciting reunion between the popular filmmaker and Nani following the success of their previous film. The makers had recently sparked excitement by unveiling a striking new release date poster. As expected, the poster went viral and instantly grabbed attention and left fans wanting more. They also confirmed that the film’s first single, Aaya Sher, will be unveiled on February 24. Reason? It will be a special birthday treat for Nani fans.

Building up to the big day, the makers have dropped a power-packed promo of Aaya Sher, offering a fiery glimpse into the track and setting the tone for what looks like an explosive celebration.

The newly released promo offers a fiery sneak peek into Aaya Sher, which is set to serve as Natural Star Nani’s explosive introduction number in The Paradise. With music composed by Anirudh Ravichander and choreography handled by Sudhan Master, the track carries an electrifying vibe packed with pulsating beats and unfiltered intensity. Nani’s high-voltage screen presence and powerful moves are already hinting that this number could turn out to be one of the film’s biggest highlights.

Helmed by Srikanth Odela, who earned widespread acclaim with his debut film Dasara, The Paradise is shaping up to be an ambitious cinematic venture mounted on a grand scale. The film’s music, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, adds further weight to the project, while Arjun Chandy’s vocals are set to bring depth and emotional intensity to the soundtrack, perfectly complementing the film’s gripping narrative.

Produced by SLV Cinemas, The Paradise is slated for a massive theatrical release on August 21, 2026, in eight languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Spanish, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam. In a move that underlines the film’s global ambitions, the makers have reportedly approached Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds to present The Paradise across international markets. With its visionary director, powerhouse cast, and global scale, The Paradise is not just a film; it’s a cultural phenomenon in the making, fueling anticipation among fans eagerly awaiting.

